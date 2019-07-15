How can a soldier disobey orders, Amarinder hits out at Siddhu

Sidhu’s resignation is seen as an outcome of differences between him and Amarinder Singh on a number of issues. (IE)

Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu sent his resignation to Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh on Monday denied any differences with the cricketer-turned-politician and said he should have taken over the charge of his new department instead of resigning from the Cabinet. The chief minister recently shifted Sidhu from the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments to Power and Renewable Energy Ministry.

However, the minister did not take charge as he wanted some other portfolio. Sidhu later sent his resignation to the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Today, Sidhu sent his official resignation to Punjab CM. The minister’s resignation is seen as an outcome of differences between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh on a number of issues. However, Singh while reacting to the development said that he has nothing against Sidhu but indiscipline was something that can’t be tolerated.

While speaking to media, the Punjab chief minister said that he shifted Sidhu to the Power Department because electricity is an important issue for the state. But Sidhu refused to take charge of the assigned department. Referring to this, Amarinder Singh said that the minister cannot refuse to take charge once the ministry is allocated.

“I said (to Sidhu) once a decision has been taken, you can’t say I will take this and I will not take that. It’s like some General saying I am not going to get posted to Ladakh, send me to Manipur. How can you say this? You have to do what you are told to do,” PTI quoted Sidhu as saying.

He further said that if Sidhu doesn’t want to do the job, there is nothing he can do about it. He also questioned how a soldier can refuse a job assigned by the General.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for quite some time. The differences between the duo surfaced for the first time when Sidhu did not listen to Amarinder’s advice and went to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. The Punjab Chief Minister also did not like Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Amarinder also blamed Sidhu for Congress party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha Polls and said that the people had not forgotten the Punjab minister’s act in Pakistan.