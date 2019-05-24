title-bar

How BJP flattened politics of identity in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Published: May 24, 2019 3:46:10 AM

This time, the association of these dominant communities with Opposition parties appears to have isolated them politically.

By Ravish Tiwari

TURNING CASTE calculations on its head, and upending the formidable arithmetic of the main protagonists of the Mandal formula in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the BJP-led NDA has virtually flattened the politics of identity by winning 98 of 120 Lok Sabha seats in the two states.

The BJP’s surge in the Hindi heartland pushed to the wayside the biggest political realignment of the Muslim-Yadav-Dalit-Jat communities in UP and the rainbow coalition of Muslim-Yadav-Mushahar-Koeri-Nishad groups in Bihar.

“Ek bhi vote na ghatne paye, ek bhi vote na batne paye (Not a single vote should go waste, not a single vote should be split),” was the war cry that was sounded at the first joint campaign rally of the BSP-SP-RLD gathbandhan in Deoband on April 7, just five days before of the first phase.

This slogan summed up the coalition’s ambitions, but also exposed the limitations of such a formulation in a politically crucial state. It was a call for the mutual transfer of votes among their core support base but it was also seen as a veiled suggestion to other communities that they were not needed in this arithmetic.

“Meri ginti nahin hogi na usmein (I will not be counted among them),” was the theme pushed by the core supporters of SP and BSP over the last couple of decades, since the advent of Mandal politics, to justify their voting choices against “non-social justice parties”. This time, however, the slogan virtually signalled to other communities that they would not be counted.

This left the field open for the BJP to consolidate non-Yadav and non-Jatav votes behind it. These communities had shifted to the BJP in droves during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and stuck with the party during 2017 assembly elections. Until as late as the 2012 assembly elections, these communities used to vote for the SP or BSP.

In Bihar, too, the politics of identity was a key factor as recent as the 2015 assembly elections when the Opposition RJD tied up with the JD(U) to defeat the BJP. This time, after JD(U) switched sides to join hands with the BJP, the Opposition sought to replicate the model with other parties that rely on identity politics.

The RJD weaned away the BJP’s partners — Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) and Mukesh Sahni (VIP) — to forge a rainbow coalition that drew its core support from the Muslim-Yadav-Keori-Mushahars-Nishad combination, along with the Congress.
This tie-up, however, fell flat against the BJP-JDU-LJP NDA alliance that rode the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In short, the Opposition’s arithmetic of identity politics in UP and Bihar fell short against the chemistry of BJP and its allies who did not hesitate to woo a larger cross-section of communities.

The results appear to have also called the bluff of politically organised peasant communities across UP, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. These communities — Yadavs (UP and Bihar), Jats (Haryana), Patidars (Gujarat) and Marathas (Maharashtra) — had taken a dominant position in state politics until this setback.

While the Yadavs experimented with coalitions, the Jats, Patidars and Marathas staged violent agitations against the BJP governments in these states since 2014. Their demands for quotas in jobs and educational institutions were seen as attempts to further consolidate the politics of identity.

While the BJP has tried to administratively pander to these demands, the results suggest that other communities have not displayed much sympathy for the identity-based demands. This time, the association of these dominant communities with Opposition parties appears to have isolated them politically.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

