How bad is Delhi air? A comparison with other major Indian cities

The air quality in the national capital is going from bad to worse with each passing day. On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality was on the brink of turning severe. As per authorities, among major reasons behind poor Delhi weather is stubble burning in the nearby regions as also unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi’s overall air quality index was recorded at 392, which is considered in ‘very poor’ category and is just eight points away from turning severe. National capital’s air quality on Tuesday had slipped to severe category, after which authorities issued a number of orders which include the ban on construction activities as also stopping works in industries using coal and biomass as fuel between November 1 and 10.

Authorities suggested that as pollutants caused by biomass burning in the nearby regions of Delhi and unfavourable meteorological conditions, the air quality may stay in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday as well as Friday.

It is to be noted that AQI between 0 and 50 is “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201 -300 “poor”, 301 – 400 “very poor”, and 401 – 500 “severe”.

Here is a comparision between some locations in Delhi and other major cities in the country at 12 pm, Thursday. Data has been taken from app.cpcbccr.com

1) Delhi

Locality: ITO

AQI: 378

Category: Very poor

Prominent Pollution: PM2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 378, Minimum: 318, Maximum: 420

B) PM10

Average: 228, Minimum, 146, Maximum: 291

2) Lucknow

Locality: Lalbagh

AQI: 280

Category: Poor

Prominent Pollution: PM2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 280, Minimum: 128, Maximum: 351

B) PM10

Average: 79, Minimum: 24, Maximum: 141

3) Kanpur

Locality: Nehru Nagar

AQI: 395

Category: Very Poor

Prominent Pollution: PM2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 395, Minimum: 270, Maximum: 500

B) NO 2

Average: 123, Minimum: 63, Maximum: 220

4) Agra

Locality: Sanjay Palace

AQI: 346

Category: Very Poor

Prominent Pollution: PM 2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 346, Minimum: 174, Maximum: 447

B) NO 2

Average: 82, Minimum: 24, Maximum: 149

5) Patna

Locality: IGSC Planetarium Complex

AQI: 288

Category: Poor

Prominent Pollution: PM2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 288, Minimum: 101, Maximum: 425

B) NO 2

Average: 21, Minimum: 6, Maximum: 40

6) Kolkata

Locality: Victoria

AQI: 54

Category: Satisfactory

Prominent Pollution: NO 2

A) PM2.5

Average: 33, Minimum: 16, Maximum: 73

B) PM10

Average: 38, Minimum: 25, Maximum: 70

C) NO 2

Average: 54, Minimum: 5, Maximum: 115

7) Mumbai

Locality: Bandra

AQI: 126

Category: Moderate

Prominent Pollution: PM10

A) PM2.5

Average: 88, Minimum: 49, Maximum: 176

B) PM10

Average: 126, Minimum: 71, Maximum: 187

8) Hyderabad

Locality: Bollaram Industrial Area

AQI: 84

Category: Satisfactory

Prominent Pollution: PM 2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 84, Minimum: 40, Maximum: 137

B) PM10

Average: 74, Minimum: 713, Maximum: 126

9) Bengaluru

Locality: City Railway Station

AQI: 105

Category: Moderate

Prominent Pollution: PM 10

A) PM10

Average: 105, Minimum: 45, Maximum: 147

B) NO 2

Average: 89, Minimum: 30, Maximum: 137

10) Chennai

Locality: Alandur Bus Depot

AQI: 43

Category: Good

Prominent Pollution: PM 2.5

A) PM2.5

Average: 43, Minimum: 14, Maximum: 106

B) NO 2

Average: 33, Minimum: 22, Maximum: 47

The numbers show that apart from Delhi, a number of other cities in Uttar Pradesh have also been affected by poor air quality. The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which has been appointed by the Supreme Court, has urged has urged people living in Delhi to use public transport from November 1 to November 10 to keep help keep pollution under control.