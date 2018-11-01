How bad is Delhi air? A comparison with other major Indian cities

The air quality in the national capital is going from bad to worse with each passing day.
The air quality in the national capital is going from bad to worse with each passing day. On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality was on the brink of turning severe. As per authorities, among major reasons behind poor Delhi weather is stubble burning in the nearby regions as also unfavourable meteorological conditions.
Delhi’s overall air quality index was recorded at 392, which is considered in ‘very poor’ category and is just eight points away from turning severe. National capital’s air quality on Tuesday had slipped to severe category, after which authorities issued a number of orders which include the ban on construction activities as also stopping works in industries using coal and biomass as fuel between November 1 and 10.
Authorities suggested that as pollutants caused by biomass burning in the nearby regions of Delhi and unfavourable meteorological conditions, the air quality may stay in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday as well as Friday.
It is to be noted that AQI between 0 and 50 is “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201 -300 “poor”, 301 – 400 “very poor”, and 401 – 500 “severe”.
Here is a comparision between some locations in Delhi and other major cities in the country at 12 pm, Thursday. Data has been taken from app.cpcbccr.com
1) Delhi
Locality: ITO
AQI: 378
Category: Very poor
Prominent Pollution: PM2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 378, Minimum: 318, Maximum: 420
B) PM10
Average: 228, Minimum, 146, Maximum: 291
2) Lucknow
Locality: Lalbagh
AQI: 280
Category: Poor
Prominent Pollution: PM2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 280, Minimum: 128, Maximum: 351
B) PM10
Average: 79, Minimum: 24, Maximum: 141
3) Kanpur
Locality: Nehru Nagar
AQI: 395
Category: Very Poor
Prominent Pollution: PM2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 395, Minimum: 270, Maximum: 500
B) NO 2
Average: 123, Minimum: 63, Maximum: 220
4) Agra
Locality: Sanjay Palace
AQI: 346
Category: Very Poor
Prominent Pollution: PM 2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 346, Minimum: 174, Maximum: 447
B) NO 2
Average: 82, Minimum: 24, Maximum: 149
5) Patna
Locality: IGSC Planetarium Complex
AQI: 288
Category: Poor
Prominent Pollution: PM2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 288, Minimum: 101, Maximum: 425
B) NO 2
Average: 21, Minimum: 6, Maximum: 40
6) Kolkata
Locality: Victoria
AQI: 54
Category: Satisfactory
Prominent Pollution: NO 2
A) PM2.5
Average: 33, Minimum: 16, Maximum: 73
B) PM10
Average: 38, Minimum: 25, Maximum: 70
C) NO 2
Average: 54, Minimum: 5, Maximum: 115
7) Mumbai
Locality: Bandra
AQI: 126
Category: Moderate
Prominent Pollution: PM10
A) PM2.5
Average: 88, Minimum: 49, Maximum: 176
B) PM10
Average: 126, Minimum: 71, Maximum: 187
8) Hyderabad
Locality: Bollaram Industrial Area
AQI: 84
Category: Satisfactory
Prominent Pollution: PM 2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 84, Minimum: 40, Maximum: 137
B) PM10
Average: 74, Minimum: 713, Maximum: 126
9) Bengaluru
Locality: City Railway Station
AQI: 105
Category: Moderate
Prominent Pollution: PM 10
A) PM10
Average: 105, Minimum: 45, Maximum: 147
B) NO 2
Average: 89, Minimum: 30, Maximum: 137
10) Chennai
Locality: Alandur Bus Depot
AQI: 43
Category: Good
Prominent Pollution: PM 2.5
A) PM2.5
Average: 43, Minimum: 14, Maximum: 106
B) NO 2
Average: 33, Minimum: 22, Maximum: 47
The numbers show that apart from Delhi, a number of other cities in Uttar Pradesh have also been affected by poor air quality. The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which has been appointed by the Supreme Court, has urged has urged people living in Delhi to use public transport from November 1 to November 10 to keep help keep pollution under control.
