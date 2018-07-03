How Amit Shah prepares for 2019: A look into his special ‘Lok Sabha Toli’

Bhubaneswar: BJP National President Amit Shah being accorded welcome at BJP Party office, in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, July 01, 2018. Also seen is Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, often referred to as present-day Chanakya in political circles, seems to be ahead of the competition as all parties begin preparations for the 2019 General Elections. The BJP chief has created a ‘Lok Sabha Toli’ for each Parliamentary constitutency of the country. Shah’s Toli is basically a team of BJP workers engaged for assessing ground reality, increase BJP’s reach and acceptability and provide crucial inputs to the party president for further strategising.

The Indian Express reports that by July 22, Shah would complete his first round of stock-taking of these Lok Sabha Tolis. The BJP chief has already assessed functioning of the Tolis in as many as 18 states. Shah has visited Kerala today and on July 4 and 5, the BJP chief will visit Mirzapur and Agra respectively in Uttar Pradesh. The report says that Shah has so far covered 395 constituencies, including those in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Dadar Nagar Haveli and North Eastern states barring Assam. With visits to Maharashtra and Goa, the BJP chief will finish the first round of stock-taking.

Shah is said to have created similar groups for stock-taking in previous elections but this time they have been named as Tolis.

What Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha Toli does

Lok Sabha Tolis, besides engaging in usual election work, are expected to engage and coordinate with opinion-makers, social media activists and intellectuals in their respective constituencies. Shah closely monitors the functioning of the Tolis, routinely gives them guidance and direction.

Shahi’s Tolis are required to verify voters’ list in every booth in their constituencies and also elect as many as two dozen members from SC, ST and OBC communities. According to IE, the Tolis have also been asked to maintain “warm ties” with local media and influencers.

Feedback from the Lok Sabha Tolis will help Shah and BJP prepare final strategy for the 2019 general Elections.