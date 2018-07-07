How a tweet from fellow passenger helped GRP, RPF to save 26 girls from Muzzafarpur-Bandra Awadh Express in UP

A group of 25 juvenile girls were crying and looking visibly uncomfortable in the S5 coach of Muzzafarpur-Bandra Awadh Express (19040). (Representational Image: Reuters)

An aware citizen’s tweet and a swift move by the Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police force (RPF) led to at least 26 girls’ safety on Saturday. The incident happened in the Muzzafarpur-Bandra Awadh Express (19040) when a passenger identified as Adarsh Shrivastava noticed a group of 25 juvenile girls crying and looking visibly uncomfortable in the S5 coach.

He tweeted about the same and tagged the twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh state railways minister Manoj Sinha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested immediate action regarding the same. His presence of mind was beneficial in tracking the location as he tweeted about the suspicion of human trafficking and the name of the arriving two stations which were Hari Nagar and Gorakhpur, respectively. Officials immediately got alert and within half an hour of the tweet started investigating the matter, a railway spokesperson tweeted.

I am traveling in Avadh express(19040). in s5. in my coach their are 25 girls all are juvenile some of them are crying and all feeling unsecure.@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @narendramodi @manojsinhabjp @yogi — Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065) July 5, 2018

Two plainclothed RPF jawans boarded the train at Kaptanganj and escorted the girls till Gorakhpur. The girls were with two men who were aged between 22 and 55 years. All of them are from West Champaran in Bihar and the girls were being taken from Narkatikyaganj to Idgah.

The girls on questioning could not answer anything and were then handed over to the Child Welfare committee. All the girls are minors and aged between 10-14. The families of all the girls being trafficked have been informed and further investigations are underway.