After spending nearly two decades in a Saudi prison and narrowly escaping the death penalty, Kerala native Abdul Rahim finally returned home on Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri-Eid.

Rahim’s return became even more emotional because it came just months after people across the world raised more than Rs 34 crore to save him from execution in Saudi Arabia. The massive crowdfunding campaign helped pay the blood money demanded by the victim’s family and eventually led to his release after 20 years in prison.

The Kozhikode native arrived in Keralam on May 28 to an emotional welcome from family members, neighbours, supporters, and local residents who had gathered in large numbers at Karipur airport. Many were seen praying and crying as Rahim walked out of the airport after years away from home.

Television cameramen crowded outside his house as celebrations broke out regardless of rains. When Rahim reached his family home, Zeeyath Manzil, his mother Fathima hugged him tightly. Overcome with emotion, Rahim broke down in tears and struggled to speak for a few moments before later waving to the crowd gathered outside.

Officials from the Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee said he arrived on an Air India Express flight from Riyadh. Saudi jail authorities had reportedly completed his immigration formalities before his departure. Rahim travelled with his power of attorney Siddique Thuvvur and other relatives.

Who is Abdul Rahim?

Abdul Rahim is from Kodampuzha in Kerala’s Kozhikode district and is the youngest among six siblings. Before leaving India, he worked as an autorickshaw and school bus driver.

In 2006, he got an opportunity to work in Saudi Arabia as a driver for the Al-Shahri family. But shortly after reaching there, his responsibilities changed. Instead of driving duties, he was asked to take care of his employer’s teenage son, who had physical disabilities and depended on a breathing support system. Less than a month after taking up the job, Rahim was travelling in a car with the 16-year-old boy when the incident happened.

According to reports, the boy asked Rahim to cross a red signal, but Rahim refused. An argument followed and the situation turned into a struggle inside the car. During the commotion, the boy’s breathing apparatus reportedly got disconnected accidentally. The teenager lost consciousness. Panicked and scared, Rahim failed to take him for medical treatment immediately. The boy later died.Rahim was arrested soon after. In 2011, a Saudi court sentenced him to death. Over the years, several courts upheld the punishment, leaving Rahim facing execution for nearly two decades.

‘Save Abdul Rahim’ campaign -34 crore rupees that changed his life

In 2023, Abdul Rahim’s case took a dramatic turn when the family of the deceased boy agreed to pardon him in exchange for blood money worth Rs 34 crore. The decision opened a narrow window of hope for Rahim, who had been on death row in Saudi Arabia for years.

Following the agreement, the Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee was formed, bringing together representatives from political parties, social and religious organisations, and members of the public. To raise the massive amount, the committee launched a global crowdfunding campaign, opening a dedicated bank account and later introducing the “Save Abdul Rahim” mobile application to make donations easier.

ALSO READ Kerala govt to release white paper on state finances; KM Chandrasekhar to head panel

Initially, contributions came in slowly. But as the April 16 deadline fixed by mediators drew closer, the campaign witnessed an extraordinary surge in support. People from Kerala, other Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, as well as Malayalees living abroad, came together to contribute.

As reported by South First, the campaign received a major boost after software start-up Spinecodes developed the “Save Abdul Rahim” app, allowing supporters across the world to donate seamlessly. On April 12, 2024, the target was finally achieved, with more than Rs 35 crore raised through public donations.

The Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee later clarified that the funds were not raised by people from Kerala alone, but through contributions from individuals across India and overseas.

The campaign even received praise from former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said, “When the propagandists of hatred spread lies against the state, the Malayalees are raising their defence through stories of humanity and philanthropy. For the release of Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, Malayalees all over the world have joined hands and collected 34 crore rupees.”

Death sentence cancelled, but prison term continued

After the victim’s family accepted the blood money, a Saudi court cancelled Rahim’s death sentence in July 2024. However, the court ordered that he continue serving a 20-year prison term. His sentence finally ended on May 19 this year. His case also brought attention to the large number of Indians jailed abroad. Reports in February 2025 stated that more than 10,000 Indians were imprisoned in foreign countries. Saudi Arabia had the highest number, followed by the UAE and Nepal.

Rahim’s return home was delayed slightly because of Eid holidays and paperwork. But once he landed in Kozhikode, celebrations began immediately. Relatives, neighbours, and supporters filled the narrow roads leading to his house, waiting to welcome him after nearly twenty years away from home.

His mother Fathima became emotional after seeing him again. She said, “For years I prayed only for one thing — to see my son once again before my last breath. Every day felt endless. Today Allah has returned my child to me.” Rahim’s brother Nazeer also spoke about the family’s long struggle and loss of hope over the years.

“There were moments when we thought everything was over,” Nazeer told the New Indian Express. “But people across the world stood with us like family. This homecoming belongs not only to us but to every person who prayed, donated, and believed he should return alive.”