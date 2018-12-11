BJP lost two states for a small margin of 0.5% in popular votes

Congress is sweeping Chhattisgarh, and is going to be a clear winner in Rajasthan while facing some gut-wrenching moments in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

In closely fought elections for supremacy in three crucial states in Hindi heartland, the BJP lost two states for a margin of less than 0.5 per cent of popular votes. While the party lost to the Congress by a margin of 10 per cent in Chhattisgarh, it lost Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for slender margins of 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

The difference in popular votes between the winning and losing sides in Madhya Pradesh was a meagre 10,000 of the total votes polled in the state. The state-wise difference between the Congress and BJP in Rajasthan was little over 1.41 lakh votes.

Congress has swept Chhattisgarh where the difference was 8 lakh votes of the total votes polled in the state.

Rajasthan

In India’s largest state Rajasthan, Congress had secured little over 1,27,69,238 crore votes (39.2%) as per the counting of votes till 5 pm while BJP was narrowly behind by securing 1,26,28,137 crore votes (38.8%), this difference of mere half a percent or 1.41 lakh popular votes was enough to dethrone BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

As per the latest information available on the election commission’s website, Congress was ahead in 101 seats whereas BJP was ahead in 72 seats.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, both incumbent BJP and arch rival Congress were reported to be neck-to-neck by securing little over 41.4% votes each as per the counting conducted till 5 pm. In fact, Congress has secured slightly more votes than BJP, Congress has secured 1,12,92,718 while BJP has secured little less 1,12,83,151 votes, a difference of less than 10,000 votes as per the latest data available on the election commission’s website.

However, despite this extremely small difference in vote share, Congress was ahead in 115 assembly seats while BJP was ahead in 106 seats.

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, however, the margin was huge as Congress had polled 42.8% (33,47,153) of the total votes polled and BJP was a distant second with just 32.8% (25,68,219). This is difference of less than 10 lakh votes, however, it routed Raman Singh government handing over a resounding victory to Congress party.

As per the latest tally on Election Commission of India’s website, Congress was leading in 64 seats whereas BJP was leading in just 18 seats.

*These figures are based on the data available on election commission’s website at around 5 pm.