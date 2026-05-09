The political landscape of Tamil Nadu took a definitive turn following a fractured mandate in the recent Assembly elections.

While the results left many speculating on the state’s future, the formation of a super quick alliance between Congress and TVK has caught the attention of all citizens who are keeping a keen eye on Tamil Nadu election results.

However, for those within the inner circles of the grand old party, this alliance was far from a sudden development.

As per a report published by The Indian Express, citing sources, the foundation for this partnership was laid nearly 17 years ago, rooted in a personal and ideological relationship between Vijay and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

A meeting that could have changed history

The story dates back to August 2009, a time when Rahul Gandhi was a rising face in national politics and Vijay was a reigning superstar in the Tamil film industry. Accompanied by his father, S.A. Chandrasekhar Vijay traveled to Delhi for a private meeting at Gandhi’s residence.

According to Congress leaders, the interaction was more than just a courtesy call. Rahul Gandhi, who was then overseeing the Youth Congress, reportedly offered Vijay the post of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress chief.

While Vijay ultimately declined the offer after facing reported pressure from the DMK-influenced factions of the Tamil film industry, Vijay’s 17-year-old meeting served as a foundation of more than a decade long ideological and respect based relationship between the two leaders.

Vijay on his first meeting with Rahul Gandhi

In the wake of the alliance, Vijay’s past comments regarding his first interaction with Rahul Gandhi have gone viral on social media. These remarks highlight the actor-politician’s initial disbelief and eventual admiration for the Congress leader.

“At first I thought it could even be a prank. But it was a good opportunity… not everyone gets such a chance,” Vijay told his followers.

“I am not such a big person for Rahul to meet me. But I felt the opportunity should not be missed. One day I cancelled my shooting, went to Delhi with my father and met him at his residence.”

Vijay further added that Gandhi is “working hard to bring about change in India” and that meeting him was “a matter of pride for me, my fans and the people of Tamil Nadu”.

While Vijay didn’t formally enter politics until 2024, he and Rahul Gandhi remained in touch intermittently. This rapport was visible through several key moments over the years:

2024 Launch: Gandhi telephoned Vijay immediately after the actor launched the TVK.

Personal Ties: Vijay called Gandhi to wish him on his birthday last year.

Crisis Management: The two leaders spoke following the Karur stampede tragedy.

Electoral Success: They connected again following Vijay’s impressive electoral debut in the recent polls.

Choosing ideology over arithmetic

In the aftermath of the fractured mandate, Vijay had multiple options, including a potential alignment with the AIADMK (sans the BJP). However, his decision to stick with the Congress suggests that personal rapport and ideological alignment outweighed mere electoral math.

As per the IE report, Congress leaders believe Vijay’s decision was driven by the fact that his vision for Tamil Nadu centered on secularism and social justice aligned more closely with the Congress than any other national or regional player.

“He could have aligned with the AIADMK minus the BJP to form the government. But he chose to align with the Congress because our ideologies are similar,” a Congress party member told Express.

For the TVK, this alliance provides a seasoned national partner, while for the Congress, it offers a fresh, popular face to regain its lost footing in a state it once dominated under the leadership of Kamaraj.