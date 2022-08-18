How a multi-player gaming app led Delhi Police to a missing teenager in less than 3 hours

A 16-year-old girl who had gone missing from her residence near Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area was located at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara within hours of the girl’s parents registering the complaint on Monday. According to the Delhi Police, a team at the Chanakyapuri police station in the national capital managed to track down the girl with the help of an online gaming app.

The girl, according to the police, would often use her parents’ phone to play a multi-player online game and was in touch with gamers, reports The Indian Express. A team of police personnel under SHO Chanakyapuri Sanjeev Verma then analyesd the phones of her parents and found the app.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by militants in Bandipora

“We didn’t know how much it would help but we checked all apps. We found an app where one can message players while playing. We accessed data and found that she was in touch with one of the gamer friends,” said the SHO.

According to DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth, it was around midnight on Monday when the girl’s mother approached the police with a complaint regarding her missing daughter.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict Nalini moves Supreme Court seeking premature release

“Since she was not carrying any gadget, it was difficult to trace her but our teams found the girl in less than three hours,” the DCP said.

Describing how the police tracked down the girl, SHO Verma said the team traced a friend who lived in Rajasthan which took them an hour. He was then asked about the girl’s whereabouts.

“It was confirmed that he was in touch with her. We had her call records and she had called him Sunday… He said she went to a temple near Sarojini Market. We sent staff but she couldn’t be located there. We suspected his version and questioned him again. He then revealed she later called him using another number and said she was at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara,” the DCP said.

The police immediately put this other number on surveillance and found the girl’s location. A team was sent and they found the number belongs to a ‘sevadar’ at the gurdwara who said he helped the girl when she asked for his phone, police said.

Further probe revealed that the girl had left her residence after an altercation with her mother and was planning to leave Delhi.