How a credit card transaction foiled Delhi kid’s grand plans to flee to Bengaluru

A credit card transaction to buy a flight ticket and an alert airline staff ruined a disgruntled 12-year-old boy’s grand plans to flee his home after a disagreement with his parents last Friday and reunited him with his family.

An alert airline staff at the Delhi airport intecepted the 12-year-old from Faridabad before he could board a flight to Bengaluru.

According to a report in the Times of India, the boy had some disagreement with his parents and decided to leave home. He then booked a flight ticket using his mother’s credit card. However, his parents got to know about the ticket booking after getting an SMS notification. They immediately informed Faridabad police about the boy’s possible move.

Acting on the parents’ call, the Haryana police then informed Delhi police at the airport. Acting promptly, the Delhi police asked Vistara Airlines to detain the minor boy who may try to board flight UK 811 to Bengaluru, the report said.

As soon as the boy got there, he was intercepted and was returned to his family. The incident happened last week on Friday at 10 pm.

The report suggests that the boy was presumably headed for a relative’s place in Bengaluru. Generally, security forces do keep a check on children travelling alone.