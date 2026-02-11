Mumbai got a new Mayor on Wednesday after a gap of nearly four years — with Ritu Tawde facing an unopposed contest for the post. The elevation ended nearly 25 years of Thackeray dominance over the richest civic body in the country. This will also be the first time in more than 40 years that the BJP has held the top post. But the Mumbai Mayor remains a largely ceremonial role despite nearly 150 years of reform — a marked contrast against some of the civic bodies in other states.

“I am very happy. This is a historic day for me. I have been given a huge responsibility. I have to work extensively in Mumbai. They (Shiv Sena UBT) do not have any love left for Mumbai…”,” Tawde told news agency ANI after taking oath.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ghadi will join her in leading the city as Deputy Mayor. The Eknath Shinde-led party had earlier announced that the term would be split to allow four or more corporators to serve during the tenure. There were no other candidates in the fray — with a senior BMC official telling PTI that they had received just these two nominations before the deadline.

“Ritu Tawde has been elected as Mayor unanimously. Sanjay Ghadi has been elected as the Deputy Mayor. Congratulations to both of them. Maha Yuti will fulfil all the promises. Both are experienced, and people will benefit. We will work together and give directions to the BMC. The BMC is a vital part of democracy,” reiterated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What powers does Mumbai Mayor hold?

The Mayor of Mumbai is a largely ceremonial role with actual powers concentrated in the hands of an IAS ranked Municipal Commissioner. The latter commands executive and administrative control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Data from the Urban Governance Index report published by Praja Foundation in 2024 indicates Tawde will be among the least empowered mayors in the country.

She will be the ‘first citizen’ of Mumbai and preside over deliberations within the BMC — elected by and amongst the 227 corporators. The Mayor also welcomes foreign dignitaries and VVIPs as the face of the city. Candidates are typically politicians who enjoy goodwill amongst corporators across party lines. The Mayoral term can be shortened to 2.5 years as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

So who holds the real power?

The actual powers are concentrated in the hands of the Mumbai municipal commissioner. The MMC Act had created three coordinated authorities in 1888 — the municipal corporation, the standing committee and the municipal commissioner. But it placed all executive powers in the hands of the latter. It is the commissioner who is authorised to set the agenda, prepare the budget proposal, and control the appointment and transfer of its officials. The commissioner can also override municipal decisions, influencing policies or prioritising projects from the back-end.