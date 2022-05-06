How 3 states got involved over Delhi BJP spokesperson Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga’s controversial arrest – Top Highlights

The Punjab Police on Friday morning arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his house in the national capital. Following this, a standoff ensued involving the police of three states — Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Here are the top updates on the big story:

The High Court turned down Punjab government’s request to keep Bagga in Haryana while asking the Haryana government the reason for their intervention, reported The Indian Express. The Haryana Police handed over Bagga to the Delhi Police, following which Bagga returned to Delhi in the evening, hours after his arrest.

After Punjab Police picked up Bagga from his Delhi residence at around 8 am, high drama ensued as the Punjab Police team was intercepted by their Haryana counterparts in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, with a Haryana Police official claiming that they were acting upon receiving the information that Bagga was “forcibly” picked up from his Delhi residence. The Punjab police officials and Bagga were taken to the Thanesar police station.

Soon after, the Delhi Police team took Bagga’s custody and left for the national capital. The Delhi Police had filed kidnapping case against their Punjab counterparts based on a complaint by Bagga’s father at the Janakpuri police station in Delhi. Pipli Sadar police station SHO Malkiat Singh said, “The Delhi Police took him (Bagga) with them in view of an FIR registered in Delhi about his kidnapping.”

After Delhi Police took custody of Bagga, Punjab Police approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the “illegal detention” of its team in Kurukshetra.

The Delhi Police claimed that the Punjab Police didn’t follow due legal procedures while arresting Bagga and kept the Delhi Police in dark. The Punjab Police denied the charge while stating that their Delhi counterparts didn’t cooperate.

The Mohali SSP shot a letter to the Kurukshetra SSP demanding the release of the detained Punjab Police team and the accused Bagga. “In accordance with law, a police party was sent to arrest the accused. The said police party arrested the accused from his Delhi residence in the morning. It has come to my notice that the police party has been stopped by the Haryana Police on the Karnal-Kurukshetra highway,” the letter read.

“This tantamount to illegal detention and interference in the administration of the criminal justice system,” the Mohali SSP further stated in the letter.

Last month, a case was registered on April 1 against the BJP leader on charges of making “provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation” by the Punjab Police based on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The alleged statements were made by Bagga on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest in front of the Delhi chief minister’s residence.

(With inputs from PTI)