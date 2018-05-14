Housing society in IP Extension first to get rooftop solar power plants in Delhi, rate fixed at Rs 2.50 per unit till 2043

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the city’s first rooftop solar power plant at IP Extension’s ‘Milan Vihar Apartments’. (Image: AAP Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the city’s first rooftop solar power plant at IP Extension’s ‘Milan Vihar Apartments’ which houses around 1,600 residents and has 400 flats (approx), making it the first group housing society in the national capital to have its own solar power plant. The 140-kWp plant will produce electricity at Rs 2.50 per unit.

The 441 solar power plants were set up under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model. The cost of installation was Rs 77 lakh which was borne by the company itself. A treaty was also signed between the Delhi government, Indraprastha Power Generation Co. Ltd and Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Management Centre (EEREM) to provide electricity at the same rate (Rs 2.50 per unit) for the next 25 years i.e. until 2043.

Addressing the gathering at the society, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “First time, a solar plant has been installed under RESCO model in a residential society in Delhi. Consumers will be able to save Rs 5 per unit and annually the society will be able to save Rs 9 lakh without any investment but just by utilising resources. Under the agreement, the company sets up the plant and generates electricity at Rs 4.66 per unit for 25 years. The Delhi government will provide a Rs 2 subsidy — which means people will pay Rs 2.66. The Central government will pay 30% of the capital cost.”

The Chief Minister also said that power tariffs in Delhi are lesser than Mumbai. “If you compare power tariff with other states, 400 units of power in Delhi would cost around Rs 1,200 and in Mumbai, it would cost Rs 4,000. We are able to give uninterrupted power supply, with some exceptions, as promised in during elections,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief further added that the party will hold a meeting with all the Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) across the national capital in the next two months. The meetings would emphasise on starting similar initiatives in other apartments and societies to install the solar power plants.

“In the next two months, we will hold meetings with all Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) who have spaces on terraces and we will make it a movement to replicate this model for clean energy,” Kejriwal said while addressing.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain were also present at the event. Addressing the gathering, Sisodia said, “The main reason why many people do not opt for solar plants is that the cost of installation is very high. The government, therefore, has initiated this scheme where people do not have to pay for installation.”