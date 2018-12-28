Housing for all, then why not for Shri Ram? BJP lawmaker from UP demands home for Lord Ram under PMAY

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Hari Narayan Rajbhar has demanded that the government build a house for Lord Ram under Narendra Modi’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Speaking to The FinancialExpress.com, the Ghosi MP said that the government has taken a pledge to provide housing for all and, Ram Lalla, who is living under a tent, should also get a roof on his head.

Rajbhar said that he has written to the Ayodhya DM demanding that a house be constructed for Lord Ram under the scheme. He said that the work to provide a shelter for Lord Ram should begin immediately at the same place so that he can be protected from the chilling cold.

“It is a matter of faith for us. The government runs a programme that promises house to every citizen and hence, Ram Lalla should also get a roof on his head,” he said.

When asked whether he favours a law to begin the construction of Ram temple, the MP replied, “The government’s work is to enact a law and the court’s duty is to deliver judgment. But for us, Ram Mandir is a matter of faith and it is above every court.”

Housing for all, then why not for Shri Ram? BJP lawmaker from UP demands home for Lord Ram under PMAY

The tent reference made by Rajbhar in his demand relates to the makeshift shrine of Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood. The temporary structure was erected by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992 after demolishing the 15th century mosque.

The latest demand comes amidst the ongoing pressure from the RSS and VHP on the government to enact a law to begin construction of the Ram Mandir. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s division bench headed by CJI Rajan Gogoi will take up the matter for hearing on January 4. It is expected that the court may constitute a three-judge bench to look into the petitions contesting the 2010 verdict of Allahabad High Court that favoured three-way bifurcation of the 2.77 acres of land.