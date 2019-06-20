House of cards: TDP stares at imminent split as Chandrababu Naidu holidays abroad

Split in TDP! After losing badly both in Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections held in April-May this year, Telegudesam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu is facing a serious internal crisis in the party. According to the party sources, the party may be heading for a split as some leaders don't see any future for them in a party which is not in power both at the Centre or the state. According to the party sources, the reason for resentment against the TDP leadership also stems from the fact that neither Chandrababu Naidu nor his son Nara Lokesh is willing to accept the moral responsibility for the party's electoral loss. Some party leaders are also upset with Chandrababu Naidu as he was nursing national ambitions and was touring the country to meet opposition leaders to build support in favour of the Congress at a time when he was facing an imminent defeat in his own state. According to the sources, the party faces imminent split in the Rajya Sabha where it has 6 members. If this trend continues then the party may face split in Andhra Pradesh assembly as well that may even jeopardise Chandrababu Naidu's position as the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly. READ ALSO: Chandrababu Naidu falls out of favour, undergoes frisking, travels in bus at airports: See pictures \u201cSome TDP Rajya Sabha members are not happy with their party, they are looking for greener pastures,\u201d said a former Rajya Sabha member from the region who joined the BJP a few months back. \u201cUp to four members are in touch with the party top brass. They are trying to rope in the fifth member,\u201d the former Rajya Sabha member told Financial Express Online. Phone calls to two sitting Rajya Sabha members of Telugu Desam Party and a close associate of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister went unanswered. It's a tough challenge for Chandrababu Naidu to contain the situation as the news broke at a time when he is on a family vacation abroad. READ ALSO: Modi government\u2019s twin decisions to sack tainted officers send shock waves through bureaucracy Telegudesam Party has 6 members in the Rajya Sabha and three newly elected members in the Lok Sabha. It is widely speculated in the political circles that up to four-to-five TDP Rajya Sabha members are in touch with the top BJP leadership. According to the anti-defection law, if two-third or more legislatures of a party decide to merge with or merge into another party then they will not face disqualification proceedings. According to this provision, the rebel TDP group will have to muster the support of at least 4 Rajya Sabha members of the party to join the BJP to avoid disqualification proceedings. TDP has six members in the Rajya Sabha, former minister of state YS Chowdary (Andhra Pradesh), CM Ramesh (Andhra Pradesh), Ravindra Kumar Kanakamedala (Andhra Pradesh), TG Venkatesh (Andhra Pradesh), Thota Lakshmi Seetharama (Andhra Pradesh) and Garikapati Mohan Rao (Telangana). READ ALSO: It\u2019s not RTGS, NEFT, abolishing these charges will really help the common man