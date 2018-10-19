House of activist Rehana Fatima who tried to enter Sabarimala temple vandalised in Kochi

According to an age-old religious tradition, women from certain age group are barred from visiting the temple. (ANI)The house of a woman activist Rehana Fatima, who tried to visit Sabarimala Temple under police protection, was vandalised by unidentified people in Kochi. Earlier this morning, Rehana Fatima had gone to the Sabarimala Temple under police protection.

However, she returned midway after a meeting with Kerala Inspector General S Sreejith. Reacting to the reports of damage, Rehana told ANI that she did know what happened to her children at home. “My life is also in danger. But they (police) have said that they will provide protection. That’s why I am going back,” the activist said.

Kerala is on the boil for the last few days as the devotees of Lord Ayappa are protesting against the entry of women in the temple. According to an age-old religious tradition, women from certain age group are barred from visiting the temple. However, the Supreme Court last month termed the practice illegal and allowed the entry of women. Protesting against the verdict, several Hindu outfits are now demanding the state government to file a review petition in the top court.

Under pressure to implement the apex court order, the Kerala government said that it would provide full protection to visiting women. On Friday morning, two women — a journalist from Hyderabad and an activist — reached the hilltop but returned soon after the devotees blocked their way to the sanctum sanctorum.

Explaining what happened at Sabarimala temple today, IG S Sreejith said that the chief priest said that he would close the gates of the temple and leave if the women were escorted into the shine. The message was conveyed to the women who agreed go back. Later, police said that they did not want to use force against the protesting devotees.

However, Fatima claimed that people and not devotees blocked her way to the temple. “People, not the devotees, who want to disrupt peace didn’t allow us to enter. I want to know what was the reason. Tell me, in which way one needs to be a devotee. You tell me that first & then I will tell you if I’m a devotee or no,” she said.

Protesting against the protection given to Rehana, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that he met the governor and explained to him the current situation. “Not only Hindus but people from all religions are going there. Everyone is worried. The woman activist (Rehana Fatima) was given a police uniform. It was wrong,” he said.

In the wake of massive protests across the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier asked the Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to take necessary measures to maintain law and order in their respective states and prevent any untoward incident at Sabarimala.