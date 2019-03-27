Hours after sacking Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant accuses his former deputy of working against alliance

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (ANI)

Hours after removing his deputy Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has clarified that the former was removed from his post for doing anti-alliance activities. The CM added that a request was made to Sudin’s brother not to contest Shiroda bypoll, but he was not ready to listen.

“He was doing anti-activities against the alliance, we had requested Sudin’s brother Deepak to not contest in Shiroda by-poll but he’s not ready to listen, so we have taken the decision”, CM Sawant told ANI on removing Sudin Dhavalikar as deputy chief minister of Goa.

Earlier in the day Dhavalikar was removed from his post, after two MGP MLAs joined BJP.

After the latest development, Sawant will look after portfolios of Transport and Public Works, that were earlier looked after by Dhavalikar. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha is expected to administer the oath to the new minister who will replace Dhavalikar.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress, says her family followed Nehru, Patel

On Wednesday morning, two of the three Maharashrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs– Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar– submitted a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, announcing merger of their party’s legislative wing with the BJP. Dhavalikar, however, did not sign the letter.

MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had on Tuesday, expressed concern that opponents were targetting his party. He had claimed that steps were being taken by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar, and to isolate Sudin Dhavalikar. “Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won’t mind pulling out of the government,” the MGP chief had said earlier.