Hours after sacking Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant accuses his former deputy of working against alliance

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 5:12 PM

After the latest development, CM Sawant will look after portfolios of Transport and Public Works.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, pramod sawant, goaGoa CM Pramod Sawant (ANI)

Hours after removing his deputy Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has clarified that the former was removed from his post for doing anti-alliance activities. The CM added that a request was made to Sudin’s brother not to contest Shiroda bypoll, but he was not ready to listen.

“He was doing anti-activities against the alliance, we had requested Sudin’s brother Deepak to not contest in Shiroda by-poll but he’s not ready to listen, so we have taken the decision”, CM Sawant told ANI on removing Sudin Dhavalikar as deputy chief minister of Goa.
Earlier in the day Dhavalikar was removed from his post, after two MGP MLAs joined BJP.

After the latest development, Sawant will look after portfolios of Transport and Public Works, that were earlier looked after by Dhavalikar. Goa Governor Mridula Sinha is expected to administer the oath to the new minister who will replace Dhavalikar.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress, says her family followed Nehru, Patel

On Wednesday morning, two of the three Maharashrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs– Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar– submitted a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, announcing merger of their party’s legislative wing with the BJP. Dhavalikar, however, did not sign the letter.

MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had on Tuesday, expressed concern that opponents were targetting his party. He had claimed that steps were being taken by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar, and to isolate Sudin Dhavalikar. “Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won’t mind pulling out of the government,” the MGP chief had said earlier.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Hours after sacking Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant accuses his former deputy of working against alliance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition