Horticulture will help economy flourish, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opined that horticulture can help the economy flourish while inaugurating a horticulture show ‘Udyana 2018’ which focused on organic products, and promotion of zero-chemical based natural farming.

This comes as the state government announced plans to increase horticulture to 100 lakh acres. During the event, arrangements were made for creating awareness among farmers on smart cultivation, optimum utilization of machines among others.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Naidu said that farmers in the state have gained more confidence in profitability of farming, owing to the prioritization of agriculture by the state government. However, he acknowledged that water supply continues to be a problem in the state.”Water is a big problem in Andhra Pradesh. Half the state is suffering from floods, half the state suffering from drought. We worked hard to increase the earthen water table in the state, in specific in Rayalaseema region.

Effective use of water through micro and drip irrigation can help horticulture,” he noted. The Chief Minister also said that five lakh farmers in the state are being trained in Zero Budget Natural Farming, through which Andhra Pradesh can become the biggest cluster using Zero Budget Natural Farming. Naidu also stressed on the need for mechanisation for the state to emerge on top in terms of horticulture.

“Our economy will flourish if horticulture and aquaculture flourish. We are in 4th position in horticulture in the country. We have to attain the top position. Mechanization should be much increased,” he noted. The Chief Minister was accompanied by State Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, senior officials of the agriculture department, district collector and local public representatives.