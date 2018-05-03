Horror on camera: Murderers kill man, mutilate his body, send video to family in Uttar Pradesh

News of the demise of family members are always tragic ones, but there is nothing more pathetic than to watch one’s family member being murdered brutally.

A family from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal has had to go through the ordeal of having to watch one of its own being killed in cold blood. News of the demise of family members are always tragic ones, but there is nothing more pathetic than to watch one’s family member being murdered brutally. The video allegedly shows their 20-year-old son being killed and his body being mutilated.

The deceased was in Delhi last year and had gone missing six months back. When his family received the clip, they tried to contact the person from whose number the video was forwarded to the family. However, that person behaved rudely with them and subsequently switched off the mobile. A team of Uttar Pradesh police is visiting the national capital to unearth the truth, according to Times of India report.

The video purportedly shows men holding axes and wooden planks attacking the victim. The perpetrators first attacked the victim with bricks while he kept begging for mercy. However, the attackers continued to attack the deceased and finally injured the body. The family, including the mother, is inconsolable.

Delhi topped the list of cities based on their crime rates in 2016 as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last year. The national capital has earned the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences. The city reported the highest number of murders – 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 percent) – followed by Bengaluru at 10.