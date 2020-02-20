‘Horrific and sickening’: Rahul Gandhi seeks ‘immediate action’ against perpetrators who thrashed Dalit youth in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi has urged the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed anguish over the thrashing of two Dalits in Nagaur of Rajasthan. Terming the incident as “horrific and sickening”, Rahul urged the state government led by the Congress party to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

“The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice,” he tweeted.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. BJP leader Amit Malviya retweeted Rahul’s tweet and mounted a blistering attack on the leader for not directly naming CM Ashok Gehlot in his message. Malviya alleged that crime against Dalits and women has shot up ever since Congress formed government in Rajasthan.

“State government? The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister and his name is Ashok Gehlot. Just in case you didn’t know who is responsible for the brutality against Dalits in the state…” the BJP leader tweeted.

Earlier this morning, Malviya had tweeted the video of the incident and slammed the Congress government. “Instances of brutality against Dalits just don’t seem to end in Congress-ruled Rajasthan… A group of men thrashed and inserted a screwdriver… of a Dalit youth in Nagaur for allegedly stealing 500 rupees. Ashok Gehlot has been an unmitigated disaster for Rajasthan,” he tweeted.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing flak after video of two Dalits being brutalised surfaced online. The two were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency in Nagaur. They were beaten up and brutalised by the showroom staffers.

The Congress party formed its government in Rajasthan under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot in December 2018.

Meanwhile, police said that five persons have been detained in connection with the case.