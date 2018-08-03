Horn not ok! ‘Shaur nahin’ mobile app launched in Shimla, Manali

The chief minister said the ‘shaur nahin’ mobile application can be used by the general public to report cases of noise pollution. (IE)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched ‘horn not ok’ awareness campaign and ‘shaur nahin’ (no noise) mobile application, here today. As part of the first phase, the campaign has been launched in Shimla and Manali, Thakur said, adding that blowing horn creates unnecessary noise pollution and is harmful to health. He urged the drivers’ community and police personnel to make this campaign a success.

The chief minister said the ‘shaur nahin’ mobile application can be used by the general public to report cases of noise pollution. The mobile application is an initiative of the department of environment science and technology in association with National Informatics Centre, Himachal Pradesh. This application has settings for two types of users — general public and officers, both of whom would be authenticated with an one-time password (OTP), Thakur said.

All complaints will be immediately made available through the application to the concerned deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional police officer who can later respond with the action taken report on the application itself, the CM said.