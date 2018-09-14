Hormusji N Cama elected Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

Cama was earlier the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for two terms as well as Chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI) and Media Research Users Council (MRUC).

Hormusji N Cama, the Director of Mumbai Samachar, was Friday unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2018-2019. Cama was earlier the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for two terms as well as Chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI) and Media Research Users Council (MRUC). He continues to be an active member on the boards of INS, PTI and MRUC.

Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritius, DDB Mudra Private Limited, representing the Advertising Agency category on the council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2018-2019.

Besides Cama, other members on the Bureau’s Council of Management representing the publishers representatives are — Devendra V Darda (Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd.- Hon. Secretary), Riyad Mathew (Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd), Shailesh Gupta (Jagran Prakashan Ltd), Debabrata Mukherjee (Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.), Chandan Majumdar (ABP Pvt. Ltd.), Raj Kumar Jain (Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.), and Pratap G Pawar (Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd).The council also includes representatives of advertising agencies, advertisers and the Bureau’s Secretary General Hormuzd Masani.