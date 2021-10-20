‘Hope this is not tokenism’: Mamata Banerjee’s TMC corners Congress over ticket reservation for women

The TMC today said that the Congress is trying to emulate it and claimed that it was Mamata Banerjee who first reserved 40 per cent tickets for women in Lok Sabha polls.

With the rift between the Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC wide open, the West Bengal’s ruling party was quick to corner the grand old party over the latter’s poll announcement for Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi yesterday announced that the party will reserve 40 per cent tickets for women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022. The TMC today said that the Congress is trying to emulate it and claimed that it was Mamata Banerjee who first reserved 40 per cent tickets for women in Lok Sabha polls.

“Under the visionary leadership of Mamata Banerjee, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased participation of women in politics in this country. We’re the first party to give 40 per cent seats to women in LS elections!” said the TMC.

Trinamool Congress added that if the Congress wants people to take it seriously, it should make similar announcements for other states as well.

“Amid such dire times, Congress is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40 per cent seats to women in states other than UP as well,” said the TMC.

Priyanka Gandhi yesterday said that women should get representation in power and she urged women to come forward and contest panchayat and assembly elections so that they can further fight for their rights and safety.

Not only the TMC, the BJP and the BSP had also criticised the Congress for the announcement saying that the grand old party says something else and does something else.

BSP chief Mayawati had also questioned the Congress party over the latter’s failure to get women reservation bill passed in Parliament.