Hope Rajya Sabha will pass anti-trafficking bill: Maneka Gandhi

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 4:18 PM

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Saturday expressed hope that the proposed anti-trafficking bill would be passed by the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Maneka Gandhi, MODI GOVERNMENTManeka Gandhi (IE)

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Saturday expressed hope that the proposed anti-trafficking bill would be passed by the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The bill provides for confidentiality of victims, witnesses and complainants, time-bound trials and repatriation of the victims.

“We are waiting for the anti-trafficking bill to come. The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill, and I am hoping that the Rajya Sabha will pass it,” Gandhi told reporters when asked about her ministry’s bills coming in the Winter Session.

The Lok Sabha had passed The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July,.

Gandhi had said the legislation did not intend to harass sex workers and it was intended to go after human traffickers and not the victims.

“This is a bill that has a compassionate view of people who have been victims of sex rackets,” Gandhi had said.

The legislation proposes to create institutional mechanisms at the district, state and central levels. It calls for punishment ranging from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Besides prevention, rescue and rehabilitation, it covers aggravated forms of trafficking such as forced labour, begging and marriage.

At the event organised at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts on Saturday, the Union minister also interacted with school children about her upcoming book – ‘There’s a Monster Under my Bed! and Other Terrible Terrors’ which is expected to release in January.

Read also: Tigress Avni: Maneka Gandhi slams Maharashtra government, calls tigress killing crime

The book, inspired by her granddaughter, talks about children’s fears and how to deal with them.

Talking to reporters about her book, Gandhi said, “Children are scared of many things and we need to deal with those fears…”

She said parents should identify the things their children were scared of as it would enable them to deal with them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Hope Rajya Sabha will pass anti-trafficking bill: Maneka Gandhi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition