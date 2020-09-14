  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Hope Parliament sends message that nation stands behind soldiers’: PM Modi ahead of Monsoon Session

By: |
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 9:32 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the MPs will discuss important issues in the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning expressed hope that the Parliament will send a message in one voice that the nation stands with its soldiers.

“I am confident Parliament will give this message in one voice that it is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding our borders,” the Prime Minister said ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. He said this while referring to the border row with China in Ladakh.

The Prime Minister also exuded confidence that the MPs will discuss important issues in the Parliament. “The more debate happens, the better it is,” he said.

“I am confident all MPs will collectively do value addition to discussions on several subjects,” the PM said.

PM Modi also praised the MPs for choosing the path of doing their duty in COVID times.

The Monsoon Session will have 18 sittings. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will work in two different shifts. Entry will be allowed only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks.

Barring today, the Rajya Sabha will convene in morning from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Special seating arrangements have been made for MPs to ensure social distancing norms are followed. The chambers of both houses along with their respective galleries will be used for seating the members in each shift. The entire complex will be sanitized in the period between both shifts.

