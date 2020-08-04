‘Hope it becomes marker of national unity’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s message on eve of Ram Mandir bhumi pujan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remark comes in the midst of a political slugfest between the BJP and opposition leaders including from the Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. In a statement ahead of Wednesday’s bhumi pujan, she said for ages Lord Ram’s character had served as a source of unity.

“Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub continent. For ages, Lord Ram’s character has helped the Indian sub continent….,” she said.

“Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody’s welfare. That is why he is called ‘Maryada Purshottam’,” the Congress general secretary said.

This was the first remark made by the Congress’ leadership on the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul have so far refrained from making comments on the ceremony.

Priyanka’s remark comes in the midst of a political slugfest between the BJP and opposition leaders including from the Congress. The opposition leaders have questioned the timing of the bhumi pujan ceremony. On Monday, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the ceremony in view ‘inauspicious timing’ due to coronavirus outbreak.

“The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been scheduled for August 5. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings,” Priyanka said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to take part in the bhumi pujan to begin the construction of Ram Mandir. The construction is likely to be completed before 2024 general elections.