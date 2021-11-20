  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Hope Centre reverses illegal changes in Jammu and Kashmir too’: Mehbooba Mufti demands restoration of Article 370

November 20, 2021 1:20 PM

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the decision to Abrogate Article 370 was taken only to please the voters.

Mehbooba Mufti has been urging the government to restore the special status as well as the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed hope that the government will course correct and reverse the ‘illegal changes made in J&K since August 2019’. Mufti was referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and stripping the valley of the statehood by bifurcating it into two union territories.

Mehboob Mufti’s reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to take back the three controversial farm laws over which thousands of farmers have been protesting since November last year. PM Modi yesterday announced to repeal the three farm laws during the winter session of Parliament.

“Decision to repeal farm laws & an apology is a welcome step, even though it stems from electoral compulsions & fear of drubbing in elections. Ironical that while BJP needs to please people in rest of India for votes, punishing & humiliating Kashmiris satisfies their major votebank,” she wrote on Twitter.

Alleging that the decision to Abrogate Article 370 was taken only to please the voters, she further said, “Desecrating Indian constitution to dismember & disempower J&K was done only to please their voters. I hope they course correct here too & reverse the illegal changes made in J&K since August 2019.”

Mehbooba Mufti has been urging the government to restore the special status as well as the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. She had alleged that the security situation in J&K has deteriorated in the past two years.

