Hope Article 370 is restored in Jammu and Kashmir with China’s support, says Farooq Abdullah

Speaking of the Centre's decision, Abdullah said that China never accepted the abrogation of Article 370 and hoped it would be restored with the neighbouring country's support. (File photo: IE)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has held the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the special status accorded to the erstwhile state, directly responsible for the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control. Speaking to India Today, Abdullah said what the Centre did on August 5, 2019, was unacceptable and hoped that Article 370 will be restored in the Valley with China’s support.

On August 5 last year, the Parliament cleared the Centre’s resolutions abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Top political leaders including former CMs Farooq, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed in detention following the government’s move. While the Abdullahs were released from house arrest in March this year, Mufti continues to be in detention.

Speaking of the Centre’s decision, Abdullah said that China never accepted the abrogation of Article 370 and hoped it would be restored with the neighbouring country’s support.

“Whatever they are doing at LAC in Ladakh is all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never accepted. I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K,” India Today quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

The veteran National Conference leader also targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his visits to Gujarat and Chennai at the invitation of the Indian PM.

“I didn’t bring {the} Chinese president here. Our Prime Minister invited him to Gujarat and even did jhoola sawari with him. He [PM Modi] even took him to Chennai and had food with him,” Abdullah said.