UP hooch tragedy Live updates: At least 99 dead in Saharanpur, Kushinagar and Haridwar, Yogi Adityanath government clueless on source of liquor

By: | Updated:Feb 11, 2019 10:34 am

Hooch tragedy in UP: Despite the arrests, police are yet to determine where the poisonous liquor was made. Other than killing at least 99 people, the spurious liquor has left hundreds of others in hospital.

hooch tragedy saharanpur, hooch tragedy meaning, hooch tragedy in up, hooch tragedy 2019, hooch tragedy caseHooch tragedy in UP: Spurious liquor has left hundreds of others in hospital. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

UP hooch tragedy Live updates: The Uttar Pradesh govenrment led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a probe by a special investigation team into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state. An official spokesperson said that the SIT has been constituted to make an in-depth inquiry into the tragedy that struck Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts. The five-member SIT was constituted on the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to The Indian Express report, over the last four days, the illicit liquor has killed at least 99 people — 59 in Saharanpur, 10 in Kushinagar and 30 in Haridwar. The source of the poisonous liquor, according to police. Uttarakhand and UP Police have been conducting joint raids along the border to ascertain the source of liquor.

Despite the arrests, police are yet to determine where the poisonous liquor was made. Other than killing at least 99 people, the spurious liquor has left hundreds of others in hospital. Health officials are yet to throw light on the nature of poisoning constituent that was allegedly used in the liquor. In a two-day drive against spurious liquor trade, a UP government spokesperson said in a statement, 3,049 people have been arrested and over 79,000 liters of country-made liquor seized across the state.

The tragedy is reportedly occured after people consumed spurious liquor manufactured with cheap raw materials and sold for between Rs 10 and Rs 30, the liquor and was readily available at weddings, prayer meetings and multiple mass gatherings, white plastic pouches of country-made liquor were sold in villages across Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh along the Uttarakhand border. However, deaths were not the case earlier as happened now.

UP hooch tragedy Live updates: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a probe by a special investigation team into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state.
Hooch tragedy: The five-member SIT was constituted on the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

10:34 (IST)11 Feb 2019
UP hooch tragedy Live updates: BSP demands CBI investigation

UP hooch tragedy: BSP chief Mayawati has said that both the state governments (UP and Uttarakhand) were "callous" in their approach towards banning sale of spurious liquor and demanded a CBI probe into the tragedy.  She said till the CBI probe was complete, excise ministers of both the states should step down. Mayawati said bootleggers who are running a parallel administration right under the nose of the authorities and selling spurious liquor.

10:28 (IST)11 Feb 2019
UP hooch tragedy Live updates: SIT to find any conspiracy angle

UP hooch tragedy: SIT has been specifically asked to find out whether there was any conspiracy angle and also to review past incidents, and submit its report within 10 days, suggesting measures to stop recurrence of such incidents. A home department official said that the government has decided to suspend the circle officers in both the districts where the tragedy took place.

10:25 (IST)11 Feb 2019
UP hooch tragedy Live: Yogi overnment has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

The UP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals. Taking serious note of the deaths due to spurious liquor in Kushinagar as well as Saharanpur districts,  government has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved.

UP hooch tragedy: The tragedy took a political hue on Sunday, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggesting the involvement of the Samajwadi Party in "such mischievous acts" and BSP chief Mayawati seeking a CBI probe into the matter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the BJP governments in both the states to ensure strict punishment to those responsible for the hooch tragedy and provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government in the state over the deaths.hooch tragedy saharanpur, hooch tragedy meaning, hooch tragedy in up, hooch tragedy 2019, hooch tragedy case Hooch tragedy in UP: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government in the state over the deaths. (ANI)
