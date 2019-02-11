UP hooch tragedy Live updates: At least 99 dead in Saharanpur, Kushinagar and Haridwar, Yogi Adityanath government clueless on source of liquor

Hooch tragedy in UP: Spurious liquor has left hundreds of others in hospital. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

UP hooch tragedy Live updates: The Uttar Pradesh govenrment led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a probe by a special investigation team into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state. An official spokesperson said that the SIT has been constituted to make an in-depth inquiry into the tragedy that struck Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts. The five-member SIT was constituted on the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to The Indian Express report, over the last four days, the illicit liquor has killed at least 99 people — 59 in Saharanpur, 10 in Kushinagar and 30 in Haridwar. The source of the poisonous liquor, according to police. Uttarakhand and UP Police have been conducting joint raids along the border to ascertain the source of liquor.

Despite the arrests, police are yet to determine where the poisonous liquor was made. Other than killing at least 99 people, the spurious liquor has left hundreds of others in hospital. Health officials are yet to throw light on the nature of poisoning constituent that was allegedly used in the liquor. In a two-day drive against spurious liquor trade, a UP government spokesperson said in a statement, 3,049 people have been arrested and over 79,000 liters of country-made liquor seized across the state.

The tragedy is reportedly occured after people consumed spurious liquor manufactured with cheap raw materials and sold for between Rs 10 and Rs 30, the liquor and was readily available at weddings, prayer meetings and multiple mass gatherings, white plastic pouches of country-made liquor were sold in villages across Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh along the Uttarakhand border. However, deaths were not the case earlier as happened now.