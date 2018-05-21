Hooch tragedy: Death toll in Kanpur mishap rises to 13

The death toll in last weeks hooch tragedy in Kanpur rural rose to 13 on Monday, as eight more persons died after consuming spurious liquor, police said. (PTI)

The death toll in last weeks hooch tragedy in Kanpur rural rose to 13 on Monday, as eight more persons died after consuming spurious liquor, police said. Five persons had died on Saturday and two more died in a Kanpur medical facility, while five persons died in Sachendi on Sunday. Of 25 persons being treated at various places, two are said to be “extremely critical”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. District authorities have expedited their action against the people believed to be behind selling of the spurious liquor following a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma to the hospitals.

Based on a complaint filed by Excise Inspector N.K. Mishra, the owner of the liquor vend in Madauli, Satish Mishra and a salesman Sarman have been named in an FIR and the latter has been arrested. A case has also been registered against former Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Ram Swaroop Singh Gaur, his grandson Neeraj Singh and Vinay Singh.