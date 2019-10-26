‘Honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru with Bharat Ratna’: Manish Tewari writes to PM Modi

Manish Tewari (File photo: ANI)

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has written a letter urging PM Narendra Modi to consider honouring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru with Bharat Ratna on January 26 next year. He added that the gesture would touch the hearts and souls of 124 crore Indians. The Anandpur Sahib MP’s letter to the PM has come amid a controversy over BJP’s Maharashtra election manifesto promising the nation’s highest civilian award for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931,” Tewari said in his letter.

The Congress leader also demanded that Chandigarh Airport located in Mohali should be named as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Airport.

The BJP in its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls had promised to urge the Centre to honour Savarkar with Bharat Ratna. A number of Opposition parties, including the Congress, had opposed the idea. A number of leaders had questioned the BJP’s motive alleging that Savarkar was accused in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, although he was acquitted later in the case.

My letter to H’onble Prime Minister @narendramodi formally requesting him to accord Bharat Ratna to Shaheed-E-Azam’s Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev.Formally Confer the honorific of Shaheed-E-Azam on them & dedicate Chandigarh Airport located in Mohali in memory of Bhagat Singhji pic.twitter.com/PfqduZq8oi — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 26, 2019

Earlier this month, former PM Manmohan Singh had also said that while the Congress party is not against Savarkar, but against the Hindutva ideology that the latter stood for.

“As far as Savarkar ji is concerned, you would recall that Indira ji had issued a postal stamp commemorating Savarkar ji. We are not against Savarkar ji, but the question is we are not in favour of Hindutva ideology that Savarkarji patronised and stood for,” he was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

The Congress had earlier said that if the BJP-led NDA Government considers honouring Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary year, then “God save this country”.