Honour Rahul Gandhi’s decision, CWC must meet immediately to resolve leadership crisis: Karan Singh

Karan Singh said that the longer the present uncertainty remains in the Congress party, the more the Congress workers and voters around the country will be demoralised.

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday said that said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should meet immediately to end the leadership crisis in the party following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the party president post. Singh said that the CWC should meet under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions at the earliest to end the negative cycle.

Singh noted that more than a month has passed after since Rahul submitted his resignation and there is no alternative structure in place. He said that since Rahul has made it clear that he was in no mood to reconsider his resignation decision, it was wrong to pressurise him for same. He said that it needs to be reversed before it is too late.

“As someone who joined the Congress in 1967, over half a century ago, I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25,” Singh said.

“Instead of honouring Rahul’s bold decision, a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation which, as a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressured to do. Six weeks have since elapsed and there is no alternative structure in place, the longer the present uncertainty remains, the more the Congress workers and voters around the country will be demoralised,” the 88-year-old leader added.

The Congress party plunged into a deep crisis after Rahul resigned as the party president on May 25, two days after the general elections results were declared. The Congress party won just 52 seats, once again failing to claim the Leader of Opposition status in the Lok Sabha. The party had won 44 seats in 2014 elections. Following Rahul’s resignation. several senior and middle-rank Congress leaders also stepped down from their posts.

“I strongly urge the (Congress) working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh, and take necessary decisions,” he said.

Singh suggested that the CWC must pick an interim president until fresh party elections and four working presidents or vice presidents, one each for North, South, East and West zones. He added that young leaders should be given chance to lead the party.

Singh’s reaction came a day after senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora announced their resignation from their respective party posts, taking moral responsibility for the party’s loss in the general elections. While Scindia resigned as general secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, Deora resigned as Mumbai Congress chief.

Meanwhile, the CWC is likely to meet later this week in Delhi to pick Rahul’s successor. The CWC has not accepted Rahul’s resignation so far and asked him to continue as Congress president until the a decision is taken. Rahul became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the CWC meetinng on May 25 this year following Congress’ loss in the Lok Sabha elections.