‘Honour killing’ in Telangana: Panic-stricken inter-caste couples seek help from police, SC cell

The killing of a Dalit Christian man in Telangana’s Nalgonda district allegedly by his father-in-law has shocked the nation and once again put the spotlight on hounour killings in Indian society. Stricken by the horror that unfolded, inter-caste couples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have started fearing for life and sought help from police, a report in The Indian Express said. The news of another attack on a couple in Hyderabad has caused panic among the young couples.

“Callers are seeking information about the laws that can ensure protection for them. They are also asking whether they can apply for police protection and how much will it cost. Some have been giving details of parents or in-laws opposed to their marriage and asking police if they can be warned not to harm them. Some are seeking information on what to do or what precautions to take if they are threatened or feel threatened,” a top Telangana Police officer was quoted as saying by IE.

Telangana Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Erolla Srinivas also claimed that he too had received 40-50 calls since Kumar’s murder. “At least four-five calls have been from inter-caste couples in Miryalaguda itself. I have received about eight written representations from Nalgonda district. In cases where the upper-caste woman’s parents are rich or influential, couples are in a panic. I have sent requests to several district SPs to help couples in the last couple of days based on the calls or representations. After Thursday’s attack in Hyderabad, I received calls from panicked women in the city,” Srinivas said.

Twenty three-year-old P Pranay Kumar was killed in front of a hospital where his pregnant wife went for a check up with his mother on September 14 at Miryalguda in Nalgonda. Kumar had married an upper caste woman Amrutha Varshini. Amrutha has accused her father Maruti Rao and uncle Shravan of being behind her husband’s murder.

Maruti and Shravan were among the seven arrested in what turned out to be a case of contract killing of Rs 1 crore, according to Nalgonda police chief A V Ranganath. Rao, who was opposed to the marriage of his daughter, conspired with other accused to eliminate Kumar and also paid an advance of Rs 15 lakh, Ranganath said.