Honour Killing in Kerala: Kottayam cops under scanner, leaked telephone conversations show link with accused, local reports say

In the latest developments pertaining to the alleged honour killing of a 23 year old youth, a leaked phone conversation between the prime accused in the case (the girl’s brother) and the concerned police officer at Gandhi Nagar police station reveal police involvement in the case. As per local news reports in Manorama, Mathrubhumi and Kaumudi, the ASI had even spoken twice with the prime accused in this case, namely, the girl’s brother at 5.35 am on the same morning when the youth had been allegedly abducted. The alleged leaked conversation reveals that the girl’s brother had told the ASI that the youth had escaped from their custody and he doesn’t know where he escaped to. The girl’s brother is reportedly heard saying, “What we did is wrong, but we just want our girl back, I don’t want any trouble. Please help me. I have just got married recently.” The police official is reportedly heard assuring that the police will help.

A quick summary of the sequence of events that happened is as follows. A 23 year old youth was abducted allegedly by his fiancee’s brother and gang of friends but when his father and fiancee made a complaint to the concerned police station in Gandhinagar, they were met with indifference. It took hours before their complaint was even registered by the police. They were also told that their complaint will be investigated after the ‘CM’s programme in Kottayam district’ has been concluded. Therefore, the actual investigation reportedly began only after 6 pm. Following political outcry over the youth’s murder, Pinarayi Vijayan had categorically stated that the concerned SI had nothing to do with the security arrangements made for the Chief Minister. The chief minister reiterated that a special team is there to take charge of his security arrangements and that the SI has nothing to do with the same. According to the latest reports by Manorama News online, there are police records to prove CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement is incorrect. At Kottayam Medical college on the very same day when the complaint was made regarding the youth’s disappearance, the concerned SI of Gandhinagar police station was deployed on duty as part of the security arrangements for the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Kochi range Inspector General’s report on Wednesday has confirmed the findings of local news reports. The IG’s report takes note of the fact that the police officials at the concerned Gandhi Nagar station had been part of the plot to abduct and kill the youth. Also, FIRs are to registered against the police officials who have been listed in the IG report.

Given the latest developments in the alleged honour killing case and in the light of the leaked tapes, it may seem that more police officials are likely to come under the scanner.