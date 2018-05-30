Honour Killing in Kerala: Girl’s parents should have remembered they had a love marriage, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“The girl’s parents should have remembered they had a love marriage,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Following the political uproar over the alleged honour killing of a youth in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the girl’s parents had a love marriage, but they had not understood the change of time. He also said the youth’s murder is something that should never happened in the state but pointed out that it is now being politicised by Opposition parties to turn people against the LDF government. Pinarayi Vijayan was addressing audience at a programme in connection with the LDF government’s second anniversary in Kollam district.

“The girl’s parents should have remembered they had a love marriage,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He also stated that the SI who had decided not to take action on the complaint citing he had to attend ‘CM’s programme’ had not even been there in connection with his security arrangements. Immediate action has been taken on the conduct of the concerned police officials who showed laxity in their duties, Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out to the audience.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out media channels saying, “The people of Kerala gave us a clear mandate, they have reposed their faith in us and we will take action on all issues that affect the people. I am open to constructive criticism, I am not a ‘chenda’ (Drum) to be drummed by TV channels that are trying to put the entire blame on me.”

Meanwhile, Kerala CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan visited the home of the deceased 23 year old. The youth’s death and the manner in which the police handled the complaint regarding his disappearance has now become a full blown political controversy and a much debated issue. The Opposition parties in the state – Congress and BJP – had called for hartal in Kottayam district to protest against police inaction and due to Malayalam news reports indicating the involvement of DYFI activists.

Sharing his views in a Facebook post after visiting the youth’s parents and fiancee, Kerala CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan posted as follows: “Words are not enough to offer solace to the parents and the loved one of the youth as their dreams lie shattered now. However, I can assure them that the family will be protected in every way. I spoke for a while with his father and understood some of the details. I also spoke to the friend who had been beaten up and attacked along with the deceased youth. I assure the family that they will get justice. The family is living in a rented home. Everything will be done to take care of their needs and requirements. We will take measures on priority.”

Also read: Last words to his mother

Local news reports had reported earlier that the youth was allegedly abducted by the girl’s brother and his friends, some of whom are known to be DYFI activists. Neither CM Pinarayi Vijayan nor CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have commented on the same.