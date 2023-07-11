‘Honey-trapped’ MEA staffer held on espionage charges for passing classified info to Pakistan

A person working at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on charges of espionage for reportedly passing on classified information, related to the MEA documents and the G20 meetings, to a person in Pakistan’s Karachi.

The person, identified as Naveen Pal, was arrested from the Crossings Republik area after the police received an input from the Intelligence Bureau, reports India Today.

An FIR registered against Pal mentioned that he passed on the information via messaging app WhatsApp.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the MEA employee had got in touch with a woman through social media. They later started talking on WhatsApp.

Initially, the woman’s number was found to be from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, but after the IP address of the number was traced, it turned out to be from Karachi in Pakistan.

The police also found several documents, related to the Ministry of External Affairs and the G20, on Naveen’s mobile phone. Police said the files were saved with the name “secret”, India Today reported.