Honey and Hashi: These two girls can answer 2000 GK questions in less than 1.5 hours!

Honey Singh and Hasi Singh (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met two UP sisters, Honey Singh and Hashi Singh, internationally known as the “Super Fast Memory Machine”. The chief minister has awarded Rs 51,000 to each one of the genius sisters, who are now working for the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign in their state. The two sisters can reportedly answer around 2000 General Knowledge questions in one and a half hours, tweeted ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh CM congratulated them and stated that the state government will provide them with all kind of help so that they continue succeeding in the future. “The state government will support them, they will be provided bus pass and the help of Rs 51,000 each. In future too the government will keep helping them so that they continue doing well and inspire others,” said the Chief Minister.

Honey Singh is an 11-year-old child, currently studying in class 7 at Radha Madhava Public School in Bareilly and her sister Hashi, 8, is a student of class 5 in Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Pilibhit. Reportedly, the sisters can name all the countries and their respective capitals in less than three minutes and any questions about historical incidents, names of authors and their books, even major world battles are no big deal for them. Both sisters want to be either scientists or IAS officers in future, local media reports say.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The scheme, which is supported by the Indian Medical Association, aims to promote the education of young girls, reduce discrimination among boys and girls as well as improving child sex ratio from 918 girls to every 1,000 boys.

Prerna Sharma, another Uttar Pradesh girl from Mathura, also amazed everyone with her memory power two years. She broke a record with her photographic memory for numbers two years ago and entered the Limca Book of records along with Asia and India Book of Records.