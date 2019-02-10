Honest trust me, the corrupt have a problem, says PM Modi

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 8:40 PM

In an apparent reference to Robert Vadra and former Union Minister P Chiadmbaram's son Karti appearing before probe agencies like the ED, he indicated this could have hardly happened earlier.

H D Kumaraswamy, CONGRESS, BJP, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, Robert Vadra, Union Minister P Chiadmbaram, india news,He said Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was being used as a ‘punching bag’ due to coalition pulls in that state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the honest trusted him and the corrupt had a problem as he ensured the benefits meant for the poor reached them directly. Modi said those who had worked as middlemen in areas, including deals concerning national security for illegal gratification were facing the music now. “This Pradhan sevak (himself), this chowkidar (ensures) that the benefits meant for poor are going directly to their accounts. That is why the honest have trust on Modi while the corrupt have a problem,” he said at a public rally here.

In an apparent reference to Robert Vadra and former Union Minister P Chiadmbaram’s son Karti appearing before probe agencies like the ED, he indicated this could have hardly happened earlier. “You are seeing in Delhi what is happening.. those whose incomes people dared to talk about earlier, are now appearing before courts (and) agencies,” he said.

Such persons were giving details of their domestic and foreign benami properties”. He said Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was being used as a ‘punching bag’ due to coalition pulls in that state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Honest trust me, the corrupt have a problem, says PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition