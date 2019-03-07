Honest Robert Vadra eligible for Bharat Ratna under family quota: BJP

(Image source: ANI)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has said that he will not leave India or be part of active politics until he clears his name, news agency ANI reported. Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s sister, is under scanner in a money laundering case pertaining to possession of illegal foreign assets.

“I’m in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I’m always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise,” Vadra said. He is currently being questioned regularly in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress party’s arch rival, the BJP has now taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law and posted on Twitter, “Robert is really honest. Thanks for accepting that you looted. You are now eligible for the Bharat Ratna as per your family quota :).”

READ ALSO | Rahul Gandhi counters Modi’s attack against Congress, says PM poster boy of Pakistan, not us

This is the first ever instance when Vadra is being investigated by a probe agency on alleged criminal charges of suspicious financial deals. Denying these allegations in the past and calling them a vendetta, Vadra has dubbed it as a “political witch hunt” against him.

Vadra had also approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail but was told to cooperate with the probe being carried out by ED. He was directed to present himself before the ED after returning from London.

On Saturday, a court in Delhi extended his interim bail until March 19 in the money laundering case.