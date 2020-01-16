Homecoming soon for Babulal Marandi? JVM(P) set to merge with BJP after Jharkhand debacle

Babulal Marandi floated JVM(P) in 2006 after parting ways with the BJP.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi is all set to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand, a report in The Indian Express said. Citing top sources in both the parties, the report said the process of the JVM(P) merging with the BJP will start soon.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the recently held Assembly elections in the state. The grand alliance comprising JMM, Congress and RJD dethroned the BJP with a comfortable majority. The alliance won 47 of 81 seats.

From the BJP camp, top leaders including its CM Raghubar Das lost elections. BJP’s state unit president Laxman Giluwa, who is considered the party’s tribal face, also lost the election. The party won 25 seats and has been left without a leader in the Legislative House. The saffron party is yet to appoint the Leader of the Opposition.

The JVM(P) is led by Babulal Marandi, a former RSS man and a former BJP’s Jharkhand unit chief, who parted ways with the BJP and floated his own political party in 2006. He also served as the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand between 2000 and 2003.

“Both the BJP and JVM(P) are looking at their political interests. JVM(P) has dissolved its working committee and Babulal met BJP’s central leadership in Delhi on January 15. The party will start the process of merging as soon as he returns to Ranchi,” a close aide of JVM (P) chief Marandi said.

The merger is also seen as the BJP’s attempt to woo tribal voters. The grand alliance won 25 of the 28 tribal seats while the BJP won only two tribal seats, nine less from 2014.

“JVM(P) will merge with BJP. Talks are on regarding the process of the merger,” a general secretary of the state BJP unit told the daily.

Interestingly, soon after the declaration of election results, the JVM(P) president had announced unconditional support to the Hemant Soren government. The JVM(P) won three seats in the just held polls. In the 2009 and 2014 elections, the JVM(P) had won 10 and eight seats, respectively. In 2015, six of its MLAs joined the BJP.