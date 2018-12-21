Home Ministry team to review Puducherry finances, says Kiran Bedi

The former IPS officer said Puducherry officials should focus on priority areas of revenue generation on a regular basis. (PTI)

The Union Home Ministry will soon depute a team to take up audit of finances of the Puducherry government, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said Friday. Officials of the territorial government should be “prepared to answer the questions the team members would raise,” she said in a communication to the media.

She said Puducherry “is poor not because it does not have the resources but because revenue generating departments are not being proactively administered.” The former IPS officer said Puducherry officials should focus on priority areas of revenue generation on a regular basis.

Officials should take steps to improve financial position during the current financial year itself, she said.

The home ministry team would visit Puducherry to carry out audit of financial position of the departments here, the Lt Governor added.