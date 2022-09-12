Home Ministry orders CBI probe into Sonali Phogat death case

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today ordered CBI probe into the case of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat’s death, reports news agency PTI. The MHA decision came hours after Goa Chief Minister said he was writing to Home minister Amit Shah requesting a probe into the case by the central probe agency.

“People from Haryana have continuously demanded that there should be a CBI investigation in the case of Sonali Phogat. Her daughter had also made this demand. We have full faith in our police and they have been investigating the case very well. They have also found good clues. But keeping people’s and her daughter’s continuous demand in mind, today we are handing the case over to the CBI. I will myself write a letter to the (Union) Home Minister to hand this case over to the CBI,” Sawant said earlier today.

The MHA’s decision comes days after the Goa Police returned from Haryana after probing the charges levelled by Phogat’s family against her associates Sudhir Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh. Both have been charged with Phogat’s murder and are currently in custody.

Phogat arrived in Goa on August 22 with Sangvan and Singh. CCTV footage from later that evening showed her partying with the duo at the Curlies beach shack in Anjuna. According to the police, the footage shows the accused making her drink out of a bottle, which the accused admitted to having spiked with methamphetamine.

While the police have remained tight-lipped about the motive behind the alleged murder, media reports claim there was a property angle behind it.

Phogat was reported dead at the St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna where she was taken on the morning of August 23. While the police first registered the incident as a case of unnatural death, a case of murder was filed based on a complaint filed by Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka accusing Sangvan and Singh of killing her.

According to PTI, Dhaka had alleged in his complaint that Phogat had learnt that Sangvan was behind a theft of up to Rs 40 lakh in her house last year and was about to report him to the police on her return to Haryana. The family also alleged that Sangvan was after Phogat’s property.

Following a post-mortem was conducted on Phogat’s body on August 25, the ‘Final/Provisional Cause of Death Certificate’ received by Phogat’s family stated the cause of death as “pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports”. However, the family’s claims of foul play received some credence as the report stated that there are “multiple blunt force injuries over the body” and said that the manner of death was for the investigation officer to ascertain.