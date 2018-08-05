Home Ministry plans to link fingerprint, face recognition data for speedy criminal investigation

In a bid to boost the police department’s criminal investigation capabilities, the Ministry of Home Affairs is working on a project to scale up fingerprint collection from across the country. The collections of a fingerprint will then be linked to its Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). The said project also has provision for checking face recognition system and iris scans with the CCTNS.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior Home Ministry official said, “The idea is that integration of fingerprint database, face recognition software and iris scans will massively boost the police department’s criminal investigation capabilities. It will also help civilian verification when needed. No one will be able to get away with a fake ID.”

Earlier, in a statement, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has stated that Aadhar data will not be shared with any criminal investigation agency. The UIDAI had informed Ish Kumar, Director of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) that under Aadhar law, its details will not be possible to share with any criminal investigation agency. This comes after NCRB had asked UIDAI to allow access to Aadhar fingerprint data to recognise criminals. MHA has made NCRB a nodal agency for implementation of CCTNS.

Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System aims to connect all police stations across the nation to its central database for real-time access to information. The project would be completed in a number of phases. Phase 1 is about to complete with 14,500 of 15,500 police stations across the country being connected so far. Only Bihar is lagging behind due to several administrative reasons.

As part of Phase II project, the Home ministry is planning to link fingerprint database stored with Central Finger Print Bureau (CFPB) so that criminal probe agencies can use it for matching fingerprints. The official further said, “The proposal also talks about connecting palmtops carried by police patrol teams for integration of spot panchnama with the CCTNS. It will greatly enhance real-time access to crimes across the country for all police agencies.”