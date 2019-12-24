Home Ministry orders withdrawal of 7,000 paramilitary troops from Jammu and Kashmir

By: |
Published: December 24, 2019 11:23:41 PM

A total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to "revert" to their locations across the country, they said. One such company has about 100 personnel.

kashmir, jammu and kashmirAbout 20 such companies were withdrawn from the valley early this month.

The Union Home Ministry has ordered “immediate” withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to “revert” to their locations across the country, they said. One such company has about 100 personnel.

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order issued on Monday, while 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being withdrawn, 12 each of the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and
Sashastra Seema Bal are being sent back.

About 20 such companies were withdrawn from the valley early this month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Home Ministry orders withdrawal of 7,000 paramilitary troops from Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How is National Population Register different from Census? All you need to know
2National Population Register and NRC two sides of same coin, says Asaduddin Owaisi
3Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates ABB India sponsored kitchen to provide midday meal to school kids