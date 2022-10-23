Home Ministry cancels FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation over alleged violations

The Home Ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) for alleged violations, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

RGF is a non-government organisation (NGO) associated with the Gandhi family. The chairperson of RGF is former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while other trustees include ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Yes, the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has been cancelled after an investigation against it,” an official said, as quoted by PTI.

The development follows a probe by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the home ministry on July 8, 2020.

“MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee,” a tweet from MHA spokesperson in 2020 read.

The foundation was set up in 1991, and works on sectors like health, science and technology, disability support, etc. from 1991-2009.