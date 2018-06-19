Home Minister Rajnath Singh to go on Mongolia trip from Thursday

Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is to visit Mongolia to attend a two-day official programme aimed at enhancing India’s alliance with the country, bordered by China and Russia. He will leave Delhi on June 21 with a delegation comprising a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs, Director General of Border Security Force K.K. Sharma and an Additional Secretary, Disaster Management in Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajnath will meet the Mongolian President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister during the official programme scheduled on June 22 and 23, a Home Ministry official said. “The Minister is to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of an oil refinery in Mongolia on June 22 and also to attend a meeting with its border protection force.”

He will return back on June 24. His meeting with Mongolian government is scheduled in the wake of disaster management summit being held there next month.

Governments from the world’s most disaster-prone region will meet in Mongolia in July to discuss acceleration of efforts vital for the sustainable future of the region including how to prevent disasters and tackle climate change while reviewing progress in reducing disaster losses. The Government of Mongolia and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to host the 2018 Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction between July 3 and 6 in Ulaanbaatar City under the theme “Preventing Disaster Risk: Protecting Sustainable Development.”