Home Minister Amit Shah readmitted to AIIMS Delhi weeks after discharge

He had earlier been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment. (File image)

Amit Shah health: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, again, about two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. The 55-year-old minister was rushed to the hospital late on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, according to several reports. Shah had contracted the ongoing coronavirus infection — COVID-19 — in the beginning of August and had become the first member of the Union Cabinet to get infected by the disease. He had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. After testing negative for the virus on August 14, the minister was then shifted to AIIMS for post-COVID care, since he was experiencing fatigue as well as body ache, and he was discharged from AIIMS on August 31.

While sharing the news of his positive diagnosis on August 2, Shah had asked those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested and remain in isolation.