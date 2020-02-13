Home Minister Amit Shah reacts to ‘Goli Maro’ statement after Delhi results

Amit Shah today admitted that his assessment of the Delhi polls was wrong.

Days after massive poll drubbing in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that some of the remarks like ‘Goli Maro’ or fight between ‘Pakistan or India’ should not have been made and it may have impacted the elections. He, however, defended the mention of Shaheen Bagh during the campaigning of the Delhi assembly elections. Shah said this while speaking to Times Now. When asked about the remarks like ‘Goli Maro’, Shah said that such statements should not have been made. He also said that the party had distanced itself from such lines. “Party workers at all levels get involved in the electioneering. Even if someone ends up making disparaging remarks, the people at large are mindful of what the party stands for. Any discordant remark cannot be party’s official line,” he said.

The Home Minister, however, said that there was nothing wrong in raking up Shaheen Bagh during the election campaign. He said that even today Shaheen Bagh was an issue. “The issue even today is that how should anyone be opposed and for what. Just as those who support Shaheen Bagh have the right to express their views. Similarly, we also have the right to express our views and we did. I haven’t been told the reason for these protests by anyone. Which Article in the Act is an issue? How is this Act anti-Muslim or anti-minority?” Amit Shah said. He also said that he was ready to meet anyone who has an issue with the CAA.

In the recent Delhi assembly polls, the BJP lost badly and could win only eight seats. Just days before the results, the Home Minister in a tweet had said that his party would win 45 seats and form the government in Delhi. On Thursday, Shah admitted that his assessment of the Delhi polls was wrong. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP won 62 of 70 seats with close to 54 per cent vote share.