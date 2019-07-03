Home Minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Gujarat

This will be Shah's first visit to Gujarat after assuming charge as the Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Gujarat on Wednesday, during which he will attend a number of public functions and inaugurate a flyover in Ahmedabad, officials said. This will be Shah’s first visit to Gujarat after assuming charge as the Union Home Minister.

He will inaugurate the Income Tax flyover at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad and the DK Patel hall in the city, a home ministry official said. Shah is also expected to participate in several other programmes, including one at Gujarat University. The home minister will return to New Delhi on Thursday.

