Home delivery of liquor in Delhi: Delhi govt says waiting for Centre’s notification

The Delhi government’s excise department is yet to take a final decision on granting permission to private liquor shops to open and the scope of home delivery. The decision will be taken once the central government issues the fresh notifications regarding the restrictions and relaxations from May 18, 2020.

On Thursday, a bench of the Delhi High Court had asked the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party govt to decide on the online sale and home delivery of alcohol by May 15.

After relaxation of the lock down on May 4, 2020, several state governments had already permitted the opening of liquor shops which experienced unruly crowds and queues. In a bid to cut down on the long queues outside shops, the AAP government had introduced e-tokens for the customers.

Last week, the Supreme Court had advised the state governments to look into the sale and delivery of liquor through online.

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim stay on the city govt’s move to impose “70% Special Corona Fee” on the MRP of the liquor of all brands in the national capital. The “Special Corona Fee” was imposed a day after the govt allowed the re-opening of 150 state-run liquor vends.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Thane district collector has allowed the home delivery and online sale of liquor within the limits of various municipalities in the district with the exception of containment zones in these areas.

The liquor shops were closed across the country after the announcement of the national lockdown followed by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.